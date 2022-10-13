New program launches to teach Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools parents English

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is starting an eight-week program aimed at helping parents learn English.

This is the third year for the program that aims to help CMS parents and guardians learn English so they can more effectively help their children in school.

The schools already have English language learning in classrooms like one at Nations Ford Elementary School, where hundreds of students speak different languages.

CMS data has shown that English learners aren’t doing as well in science and math. So while teachers work on that in the classroom, the adult PACE program will help keep parents up to speed so they can help children with school work.

The classes start Thursday, Oct. 13, and are held virtually through Zoom every Tuesday and Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. through Dec. 8.

So far, CMS officials say nearly 400 parents and guardians have registered.

These classes are free and participants will need a computer or a tablet to participate.

Those interested in taking the classes can register online.

