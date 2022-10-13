NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

New program launches to teach Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools parents English

Those interested in taking the classes can register online.
CMS data has shown that English learners aren’t doing as well in science and math.
By WBTV Web Staff and Sharonne Hayes
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is starting an eight-week program aimed at helping parents learn English.

This is the third year for the program that aims to help CMS parents and guardians learn English so they can more effectively help their children in school.

The schools already have English language learning in classrooms like one at Nations Ford Elementary School, where hundreds of students speak different languages.

CMS data has shown that English learners aren’t doing as well in science and math. So while teachers work on that in the classroom, the adult PACE program will help keep parents up to speed so they can help children with school work.

The classes start Thursday, Oct. 13, and are held virtually through Zoom every Tuesday and Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. through Dec. 8.

So far, CMS officials say nearly 400 parents and guardians have registered.

These classes are free and participants will need a computer or a tablet to participate.

Those interested in taking the classes can register online.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators have identified the remains as those of 54-year-old Richard Lee Morris.
Remains identified after body found buried in shallow grave in Catawba County
Robert Redfearn Jr. (left) was arrested and Tadarius Redfearn (right) is still be searched for
Concord Police arrest man for murder, still searching for second suspect
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’
Deputies say Wessie was one of five pit bulls stolen early Tuesday morning. All five have been...
Two face charges for breaking into three animal shelters in one night
Braylon's family was killed in a fiery crash when a car crossed into their lane, causing a...
Teen loses parents, sister in fiery crash driving home from his football game

Latest News

The building also comes with an evidence storage facility double in size compared to the...
Union County Sheriff’s Office opening new crime lab Thursday
McCullough was a WCHS graduate, athlete, P.E. teacher, and boys’ basketball coach.
‘A great human being:’ West Charlotte High gym renamed for graduate, longtime coach Charles A. McCullough Sr.
Two others were injured in the two-vehicle crash.
Two killed in crash on Middendorf Road in Chesterfield County, S.C.
Two killed in crash on Middendorf Road in Chesterfield County, S.C.