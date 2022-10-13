NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

NC State Fair hacks: How to get in for free or cheap

The NC State Fair opens on Thursday. With money being spent on food and rides, saving a few...
The NC State Fair opens on Thursday. With money being spent on food and rides, saving a few dollars on admission could help stretch your budget.(Live 5/File)
By Judith Retana
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - The NC State Fair opens on Thursday. With money being spent on food and rides, saving a few dollars on admission could help stretch your budget.

Buying admission and ride tickets online, in advance will save a few dollars. Discounts are available for those buying through Oct. 13. Even if purchased online, ride tickets and admission purchased after Oct. 13 will be the same price as buying at the gate. Click here to purchase tickets.

From daily specials to special days, there are a few other ways to get in free or pay less for admission.

Daily Deals

Weekday lunch pass

For those who’s sole mission is fair food, the NC State Fair offers a lunch pass on weekdays. The pass allows you to bypass the cost of gate admission in the early afternoon.

Visitors can buy a lunch card for $10 in cash after 11:30 a.m. and as long as they return the lunch card by 1:30 p.m., they can get that $10 back. Leave after 1:30 p.m. and you’ll forfeit the $10. The card is only good for adults on the day its purchased. Food is not included. The card is only available at Gate 9 off Trinity Road or Gate 1 off Hillsborough Street.

Daily Military Discount

Active-duty service members, reservists, retirees, National Guardsmen and their dependents (ages 13-64) pay only $8 daily at the gate every day of the week. The service member must present proper identification at the ticket window. One valid identification is required per discounted ticket.

Veterans can get the same discount for themselves, plus one discounted ticket for a guest or dependent. Proper identification must be presented at the ticket window.

Acceptable forms of I.D:

  • Valid Uniformed Services ID
  • Valid Common Access Card (CAC)
  • Valid North Carolina Driver’s License with Veteran Designation
  • Valid Veteran’s Affairs Health Identification Card
  • Photocopy of valid DD-214 Form
  • Photocopy of valid NGB-22 Form

Special days

Primetime with the Pack

Student discounts are available for NC State students on opening day. ‘Primetime with the Pack’ will save students $5 off gate price for an admission cost of $8. Students must bring their NC State student I.D. to get the discount.

Senior Citizens’ Day

On Tuesday, Oct. 18, seniors ages 65+ get in for free and get a small breakfast. Beginning at 9 a.m., Bojangles’ biscuits and coffee will be served on the Dorton Patio near the Waterfall at the Senior Fun Fest presented by Humana. Supply will be limited.

Accessible parking is available on a first come, first served basis outside Gate 10. Overflow parking and overflow handicap parking are available at Carter Finley Stadium (Gate A). Trams will be available to move fairgoers from the parking lot to Dorton Arena.

Any other day, seniors ages 65+ can get in for $5.

Smithfield Foods’ Hunger Relief Day

On Thursday, Oct. 20, visitors can get in for free in exchange for bringing six cans of food to the gates. Hunger Relief Day began at the N.C. State Fair in 1993. Since then, almost 6 million pounds of food have been donated to the food bank through the drive.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Read

Investigators have identified the remains as those of 54-year-old Richard Lee Morris.
Remains identified after body found buried in shallow grave in Catawba County
Robert Redfearn Jr. (left) was arrested and Tadarius Redfearn (right) is still be searched for
Concord Police arrest man for murder, still searching for second suspect
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are still working to determine who...
Crime Stoppers: Police still looking for leads after Charlotte rapper killed in shooting
Deputies say Wessie was one of five pit bulls stolen early Tuesday morning. All five have been...
Two face charges for breaking into three animal shelters in one night
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’

Latest News

Two others were injured in the two-vehicle crash.
Two killed in crash on Middendorf Road in Chesterfield County, S.C.
A portion of Rea Road near Interstate 485 was closed Thursday morning due to downed power lines.
Downed power lines close portion of Rea Road at I-485 in south Charlotte
Crash downs power lines, closes portion of Rea Road at I-485 in south Charlotte
The building also comes with an evidence storage facility double in size compared to the...
Union County Sheriff’s Office opening new crime lab Thursday