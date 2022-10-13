NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Murdaugh murder trial date set

Alex Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh(Contributed)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The murder trial of Alex Murdaugh has been scheduled to start on January 30, 2023.

The date was announced by SC Attorney General Alan Wilson on Thursday. The trial is set to last until February 17.

Judge Clifton Newman is set to preside over the trial at the Colleton County Courthouse, according to Wilson.

Murdaugh is accused of shooting and killing his wife, Maggie, 52, and their youngest son, Paul, 22, in June of 2021, at the family’s property in Colleton County. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in July and his bond was denied.

The announcement of the trial date comes after Murdaugh’s lawyers announced that the evidence against Murdaugh has been released to them by the prosecution.

Judge Newman put a protective order in place to ensure only lawyers and those testifying will be able to see the evidence.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators have identified the remains as those of 54-year-old Richard Lee Morris.
Remains identified after body found buried in shallow grave in Catawba County
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are still working to determine who...
Crime Stoppers: Police still looking for leads after Charlotte rapper killed in shooting
The Anderson County coroner’s office has identified 12-year-old Hagan Philips as the child who...
‘Tragic loss’: Child dies after ATV crash injures several students
Robert Redfearn Jr. (left) was arrested and Tadarius Redfearn (right) is still be searched for
Concord Police arrest man for murder, still searching for second suspect
Deputies say Wessie was one of five pit bulls stolen early Tuesday morning. All five have been...
Two face charges for breaking into three animal shelters in one night

Latest News

Shooting investigation underway near Cleveland County elementary school
The corporate park will be located on a 55-acre site at Lane Street near the I-85 Exit 63...
Economic development announcement a ‘big win’ for Kannapolis, Rowan County
Washington Elementary
Shooting investigation underway near Cleveland County elementary school
Scott Mayfield
Convicted felon arrested for shooting at CATS bus in southeast Charlotte