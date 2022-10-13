Mom provides remarkable update on Cooper Burrell

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - It’s he kind of email you like to get. Especially about an amazing one of our #MollysKids who, at last check, was in the fight for his life.

“Wanted to give you an update on Cooper,” wrote Cooper Burrell’s mom, Tracey, from their home in Clover, S.C. “His last PET scan showed a big improvement. They think it’s a delayed reaction to the treatment he got in Boston.”

“They have started him on a different immune modulator that he’ll get every three weeks in Charlotte,” she continued. “He seems to be feeling a lot better and...he’s going to graduate from high school! The school let him test out of his classes so he can concentrate on getting better. The graduation ceremony is exclusively for him at Clover High School’s auditorium.”

Cooper is now 17 years old. He has been battling an aggressive subtype of neck and head cancer called SMARC B1 deficient, poorly-differentiated chordoma.

He was diagnosed in October 2020 at the age of 15 and his mom Tracey—an ER nurse by trade—will testify, it has been a long two years.

If you follow our many #MollysKids closely, Cooper is the child that consignment boutique J.T. Posh benefitted this past summer with its charity sale.

To say it bluntly, the last few posts on Cooper have been grim.

“Cooper lost so much weight he was down to 84.5 pounds,” Tracey said last week. “But in mid-September he started on an appetite stimulant and on October 6th, he was back up to 94.5 lbs.”

She then ended her email with a one-sentence paragraph: “Just thought you might like a little good news from us for a change.”

Always, Tracey. Always want the good news.

We won’t shy away from The Bad or the Always Real, but The Good is what we love to hear.

Congrats, Cooper. Please keep us updated.

- Molly

