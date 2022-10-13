Man charged, accused of murder of his 88-year-old grandmother

COWPENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says a man is charged with murder after his 88-year-old grandmother was found unresponsive on Thursday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a house on Battleground Road at about 10:30 a.m. after family members called in regards to a person down.

Deputies say, upon arrival, family members had to force entry into the house and found the elderly woman, lifeless who appeared to be a victim of a brutal attack.

Family members on scene provided deputies the name and description of another family member who had been at the house earlier, but was not present at the time of the discovery.

Deputies say later, at about 11:30 a.m. 41-year-old Daniel Travis Horton turned himself in, and following an interview and statements from witnesses, was charged with murder.

His grandmother, Betty Doris Horton, was pronounced dead at a home on Battleground Road near Bud Arthur Bridge Road. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday to determine her cause of death, but the coroner said the death is being investigated as a homicide.

At the time of her death, deputies say Horton was living with his grandmother.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating. Her home in the 400 block of Battleground Road was taped off while they processed the scene.

He is expected to appear in court on Friday at 2 p.m.

