NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Man charged, accused of murder of his 88-year-old grandmother

Daniel Horton, 41
Daniel Horton, 41(Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COWPENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says a man is charged with murder after his 88-year-old grandmother was found unresponsive on Thursday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a house on Battleground Road at about 10:30 a.m. after family members called in regards to a person down.

Deputies say, upon arrival, family members had to force entry into the house and found the elderly woman, lifeless who appeared to be a victim of a brutal attack.

Family members on scene provided deputies the name and description of another family member who had been at the house earlier, but was not present at the time of the discovery.

Deputies say later, at about 11:30 a.m. 41-year-old Daniel Travis Horton turned himself in, and following an interview and statements from witnesses, was charged with murder.

His grandmother, Betty Doris Horton, was pronounced dead at a home on Battleground Road near Bud Arthur Bridge Road. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday to determine her cause of death, but the coroner said the death is being investigated as a homicide.

At the time of her death, deputies say Horton was living with his grandmother.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating. Her home in the 400 block of Battleground Road was taped off while they processed the scene.

He is expected to appear in court on Friday at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a mass shooting that happened near a popular Raleigh greenway on Thursday...
‘Terror has reached our doorstep’: 5 killed, 2 hurt in shooting near popular Raleigh greenway; gunman in custody
The Anderson County coroner’s office has identified 12-year-old Hagan Philips as the child who...
‘Tragic loss’: Child dies after ATV crash injures several students
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are still working to determine who...
Crime Stoppers: Police still looking for leads after Charlotte rapper killed in shooting
Investigators have identified the remains as those of 54-year-old Richard Lee Morris.
Remains identified after body found buried in shallow grave in Catawba County
Washington Elementary
Two people facing charges after shots fired near Cleveland County elementary school

Latest News

A crash near the Charlotte Douglas International Airport has brought down power lines and...
Crash near CLT Airport brings down power lines, traffic lights
The general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Deadline to register online, by mail to vote in midterm elections is Oct. 14
Police responded to a mass shooting that happened near a popular Raleigh greenway on Thursday...
‘Terror has reached our doorstep’: 5 killed, 2 hurt in shooting near popular Raleigh greenway; gunman in custody
Deadline to register online, by mail to vote in midterm elections is Oct. 14
Crash near CLT Airport brings down power lines, traffic lights