Governor Cooper visits Concord High School

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - From Cabarrus County Schools: North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper visited Concord High School on Thursday, Oct. 13th, to celebrate Jump Start Jobs Week -- a community-wide event to connect local employers with high school students in the Jobs for North Carolina’s Graduates (JNCG) program.

Governor Cooper visited students in the classroom at CHS to discuss the role Communities in Schools North Carolina (CISNC) is having on their future career choices.

Last week, CISNC was awarded the “5-of-5 JAG Award” which recognizes the highest-achieving states that exceed all five of Jobs for America’s Graduates national performance metrics aimed at graduation and employment. Performance metrics include employment rate, full-time employment, total full-time positive outcomes, and further education rate.

Governor Cooper spoke afterwards to the media and was joined by Concord Principal Dr. Adam Auerbach, Cabarrus County Schools Superintendent Dr. John Kopicki, and Jill Cox, President and CEO of Communities in Schools North Carolina.

