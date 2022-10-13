Election 2022 in Cabarrus - Important dates to know

NC DHHS Flu
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - November 8 is just a few weeks away, but there are plenty of other dates to be aware of leading up to Election Day 2022.

Early (or One-Stop) voting begins on Thursday, Oct. 20, at three county locations:

  • Cabarrus County Board of Elections, 369 Church St. N, Concord
  • Kannapolis Train Station, 201 S. Main St., Kannapolis
  • In Harrisburg at the Shoppes at Kings Grant, 10099 Weddington Rd., Unit 120-122, Concord

Dates and times are:

  • Oct. 20 through Nov. 4, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 22, noon to 5 p.m.
  • Sunday, Oct. 30, 1 to 5 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 5, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

When you vote at a One-Stop site, you may change your name or address. Unregistered early voters enjoy a special provision, which allows them to register on the day they vote. Registration is not available on Election Day.

Here’s a rundown of all the important dates for the municipal election:

Oct. 14, 2022: Last day to register (outside One-Stop Voting) or change your address (postmarked or hand-delivered by this day).

Oct. 20, 2022: One-Stop (Early) Voting begins.

Nov. 1, 2022: Last day to request an absentee-by-mail ballot (by 5 p.m.)

Nov. 5, 2022: One-Stop (Early) Voting ends

Nov. 7, 2022: Last day to apply for absentee ballot for voters who expect to be unable to vote on Election Day due to sickness or physical disability

Nov. 8, 2022: Election Day, with polls opening at 6:30 a.m. and closing at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 8, 2022: All absentee ballots must be received at the Board of Elections Office (369 Church St. N, Concord) by 5 p.m.

Nov. 18, 2022: Election Canvass (11 a.m.)

Find sample ballots, voter registration or a variety of other information by visiting //cabarruscounty.us/elections. 

For more information, call 704-920-2860.

