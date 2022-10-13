Economic development announcement a ‘big win’ for Kannapolis, Rowan County

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis City Council and Fortius Capital Partners celebrated the groundbreaking of Lakeshore Corporate Park on Thursday.

The corporate park will be located on a 55-acre site at Lane Street near the Interstate 85 Exit 63 interchange and has excellent access to Charlotte and Greensboro.

The property is next to Lake Fisher, which is a protected reservoir. It was the former site of the Intimidators baseball stadium.

“This is like by far the most exciting,” Kannapolis City Councilwoman Jeanne Dixon said. “To see the ballfield - Intimidators Stadium - being transformed into something that will be very very special to our city, that will be an economic boon to our city, it’s very exciting.”

Happening now: Groundbreaking @Kannapolis @rowancountync for Lakeshore Corp. Park on site of former Kannapolis Intimidators ballpark. 3 huge buildings to be built. This is 1 of 3 big econ dev projects along @NCDOT_I85. pic.twitter.com/mYGm8X81zv — David Whisenant WBTV (@DavidWhisenant) October 13, 2022

Fortius Capital Partners is a Concord-based developer that is partnering with Stonemont as the capital partner and Choate Construction as their general contractor.

The group plans to build three industrial buildings on the site, ranging from 125,000 square feet to 300,000 square feet.

The total development is expected to be approximately 700,000 square feet on roughly 34 acres of the site. The overall development cost will be in excess of $50 million.

“This is exciting, this is the fun part,” said Harris Morrison of Fortius Capital Partners. “There is certainly a lot of work that goes into this. It’s kind of like the farmer who has to till the soil and plant the seed; there’s so much work that goes into the ground before things begin to materialize, but they grow quickly.”

Fortius plans to target manufacturing, light assembly, and distribution companies to move into the buildings and bring hundreds of jobs to the city. The expected buildout is about three to five years.

The developer will donate three acres at the north end of the site for the city to use for a future fire station.

“We are pleased to be able to begin this project in Kannapolis. We are building a Class A corporate park, which will be ideally suited for many different companies due to the close proximity and easy access to Interstate 85, the strong labor pool and immediate connectivity to the overall greater Metro Charlotte region. Having a beautiful neighbor, Lake Fisher, and the many amenities located in the City of Kannapolis are just a couple of the strong attributes that drew us to this location,” said Dave Davis with Fortius.

“We are excited to be at this point – shovels turning dirt. This means we are months away from adding to our inventory of great places where people can work and companies can fulfill their mission of providing quality jobs and products for our citizens. We look forward to watching this property develop into a corporate campus,” Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant said. “With our recent designation as a Top 15 location for corporate relocations, we expect a lot of interest in the site.”

The project is on the Rowan County side of Kannapolis. Rowan Economic Development officials and others celebrated the groundbreaking as being important for the county.

“We look back seven, eight years ago and Rowan County has really taken it on the chin in the past couple of decades, jobs leaving, so you know, we look at things like this and other projects by the dozens that are coming Rowan County’s way. We’re just grateful for that. We look at each one of these as a real gift,” Rowan County Commission Chairman Greg Edds said. “I-85 being finished is a huge deal, but Rowan County believing in itself is a big deal. Us getting ourselves prepared for growth is a big deal, and we’ve got hundreds of really good people in Rowan County who have come together and started selling the community.”

Fortius Capital Partners has over 22 years of commercial real estate experience. The development group is currently building out Meadows Corporate Park in Concord and has redeveloped the Old Creamery building in Concord.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.