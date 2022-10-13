NC DHHS Flu
Dry and pleasant for Friday and Saturday, with spotty rain Sunday

A few spotty rain showers are possible into this evening as a cold front moves through.
We'll get into the high 70s on Thursday before cool mornings and pleasant afternoons for the weekend.
By Jason Myers
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dry and pleasant weather develops for Friday and Saturday, with chilly mornings and warm afternoons, under sunny skies. A few rain showers are possible for Sunday into Monday as a cold front moves through. Much colder air moves into the Carolinas midweek next week.

  • Chilly start to Friday, with a warm and sunny afternoon.
  • Mostly sunny for Saturday, with late day rain possible Sunday.
  • Widespread frost and freeze issues for midweek next week.

A few spotty rain showers are possible into this evening as a cold front moves through. Cooler and drier air will move into the region overnight, with temperatures cooling into the 40s for the piedmont, and 30s in the mountains by daybreak Friday.

Friday is expected to be sunny and pleasant, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 70s for the piedmont, and upper 50s in the mountains.

Saturday will be a nice start to the weekend, with high temperatures warming into the mid to upper 70s for the piedmont, and mid to upper 60s for the mountains.

Clouds will be on the increase for Sunday, with a few late day rain showers possible, as another cold approaches the Carolinas. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees for Sunday afternoon, with low to mid 60s in the mountains.

A cold front will move across the Carolinas on Monday, bringing a few rain showers, with afternoon high temperatures in the mid-70s. The NC mountains can expect high temperatures only in the 50s.

Cooler temperatures develop for midweek next week, with more widespread frost and freeze issues for the WBTV viewing area. Tuesday afternoon high temperatures will only warm to around 60 degrees for the piedmont, with 40s in the mountains! Wednesday morning low temperatures are expected in the 30s for the piedmont, and 20s in the mountains. High temperatures are expected to be in the upper 50s Wednesday afternoon, and lower 60s for Thursday afternoon.

Have a wonderful Friday and start to the weekend!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

