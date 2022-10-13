NC DHHS Flu
Damp start to Thursday before a dry, cooler Friday

The rain has cleared out leaving behind damp and foggy conditions Thursday morning.
As a cold front makes its way through today, an isolated shower/thunderstorm remains possible.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front will move in today bringing drier and slightly cooler air in the forecast for Friday with a warm-up in store over the weekend.

  • Today: Isolated shower, warmer
  • Friday and Saturday: Cool mornings, pleasant afternoons
  • Sunday: Increasing clouds, few showers

As a cold front makes its way through today, an isolated shower/thunderstorm remains possible, but most locations will stay dry with decreasing clouds. High temperatures will be warmer in the upper 70s, with overnight lows falling to the mid to upper 40s.

Friday will feature plenty of sunshine with high temperatures in the low 70s and lows falling to the mid-40s.

More sunny and pleasant weather will continue into Saturday, with a chance for a few showers late Sunday into Monday ahead of a cold front. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s for both days.

That cold front will drive in much cooler air that will be present for next week with low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s by Wednesday and Thursday morning. That’s the coldest air so far this season!

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Happy Friday Eve!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

