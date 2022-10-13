NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Downed power lines closes portion of Rea Road at I-485 in south Charlotte

There is no immediate word on possible injuries.
There is no immediate word on possible injuries.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Downed power lines have closed part of Rea Road right at Interstate 485 in south Charlotte early Thursday morning.

A WBTV crew on the scene said the downed power lines have closed both lanes of Rea Road between the I-485 on and off ramps.

The ramps, however, do remain open as of 6:30 a.m., so drivers can access I-485.

There is no immediate word on possible injuries.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators have identified the remains as those of 54-year-old Richard Lee Morris.
Remains identified after body found buried in shallow grave in Catawba County
Robert Redfearn Jr. (left) was arrested and Tadarius Redfearn (right) is still be searched for
Concord Police arrest man for murder, still searching for second suspect
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’
Deputies say Wessie was one of five pit bulls stolen early Tuesday morning. All five have been...
Two face charges for breaking into three animal shelters in one night
Braylon's family was killed in a fiery crash when a car crossed into their lane, causing a...
Teen loses parents, sister in fiery crash driving home from his football game

Latest News

Two others were injured in the two-vehicle crash.
Two killed in crash on Middendorf Road in Chesterfield County, S.C.
Crash downs power lines, closes portion of Rea Road at I-485 in south Charlotte
Two killed in crash on Middendorf Road in Chesterfield County, S.C.
Barriers along South Boulevard were gone, signaling the end of the most impactful part of a...
‘I can breathe again’: People living and working in South End relieved to see lanes of South Boulevard reopen after years-long water main project