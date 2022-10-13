Downed power lines closes portion of Rea Road at I-485 in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Downed power lines have closed part of Rea Road right at Interstate 485 in south Charlotte early Thursday morning.

A WBTV crew on the scene said the downed power lines have closed both lanes of Rea Road between the I-485 on and off ramps.

The ramps, however, do remain open as of 6:30 a.m., so drivers can access I-485.

There is no immediate word on possible injuries.

