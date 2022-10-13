Convicted felon arrested for shooting at CATS bus in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested a convicted felon for shooting at a CATS bus.

According to police, Scott Mayfield, 34, was arrested after pulling out a pistol and firing a shot that struck the side of a CATS bus on Oct. 11.

The shooting occurred at Ellington Street and Billingsley Road after Mayfield exited the bus.

The impact of the bullet caused bruising to the shoulder of a passenger but the bullet did not strike the passenger.

Mayfield is charged with shooting into occupied property, possession of a firearm by a felon and damage to property.

