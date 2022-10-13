NC DHHS Flu
CMPD conducting death investigation in south Charlotte

The investigation began when a body was found in the woods on Diamond Creek Circle.
Police are conducting a death investigation in the Steele Creek area on Thursday evening.
Police are conducting a death investigation in the Steele Creek area on Thursday evening.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is conducting a death investigation in the Steele Creek area on Thursday evening.

According to police, the investigation is happening in the 2100 block of Diamond Creek Circle.

CMPD detectives responded to the area in reference to a body being found in the woods.

This is a developing story.

No other information is currently available.

