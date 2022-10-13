NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte transit system CEO John Lewis resigning

Lewis is leaving after months-long WBTV investigation exposed city’s broken bus system
CATS CEO John Lewis sits down for an interview with WBTV Investigative Reporter David Hodges...
CATS CEO John Lewis sits down for an interview with WBTV Investigative Reporter David Hodges after a series of investigations into issues with the bus system.(WBTV)
By David Hodges
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CATS CEO John Lewis is leaving his job at the City of Charlotte, city officials announced Thursday.

His resignation comes after a months-long WBTV investigation into problems with the city’s bus system that revealed buses never arriving to pick up passengers, safety concerns from drivers and riders, and broken buses still making it onto city streets.

Charlotte City Manager Marcus Jones announced Lewis’ resignation at a hastily-called media availability, in a news briefing Lewis was not a part of. Jones said Lewis is taking a new job at a new organization and said that it was Lewis’ decision to leave.

Lewis’ departure comes less than a week after WBTV broke the news that CATS Chief Operating Officer was also resigning. With Lewis’ leaving it’s now a total shakeup of CATS leadership.

Read: Shakeup of CATS leadership; Second in charge leaving

For months, Lewis has faced pressure from city councilmembers after WBTV Investigations continued to expose problems with the bus system that were impacting riders and drivers. All too often, city leaders said, they learned more from WBTV’s reporting than they did from CATS leadership and Lewis.

Assistant City Manager Brent Cagle is the interim CEO of CATS while the city conducts a nationwide search for a new CEO.

In February, WBTV started reporting on buses not showing up for riders and found thousands of “ghost buses” passengers couldn’t rely on. In July, WBTV revealed that a contractor was actually calling most of the shots at CATS bus operations division. A dozen other investigations exposed problems with fareboxes, broken buses and questionable hiring decisions.

Lewis’ last day with the city is November 30th. City Manager Marcus Jones said the city’s transit priorities remain the same and Lewis will help with the transition period.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

