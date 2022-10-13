NC DHHS Flu
Catawba College hosts Rowan-Salisbury Schools teachers for a Technology Discovery Day

The teachers explored augmented reality / virtual reality and other digital tools, collaborated...
The teachers explored augmented reality / virtual reality and other digital tools, collaborated with peers on lesson plans, and brainstormed ideas on how to embed digital literacy into the content and curriculum in their individual schools.(Catawba College)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Approximately 30 Instructional Technology Facilitators from Rowan Salisbury Schools (RSS) visited Catawba College’s Alcorn Digital Learning Lab for a Discovery Day on October 11 and 12.

“Our time at the Greg and Missie Alcorn Digital Learning Lab was informative and inspirational,” said Greg Keys, RSS Coordinator of Instructional Technology. “Our staff walked out of the tour with tons of new ideas to take back to their schools and help grow STEM and digital literacy within Rowan-Salisbury Schools. The work that is being done by Amanda Bosch, Zach Trivett, and Jeff Bostian is vital to the growth of our community and the betterment of the lives of everyone in Rowan County.”

The teachers explored augmented reality / virtual reality and other digital tools, collaborated with peers on lesson plans, and brainstormed ideas on how to embed digital literacy into the content and curriculum in their individual schools. Members of Catawba’s staff included Amanda Bosch, Director of Digital Pedagogy and Scholarship, Zach Trivett, Library Instructional Technologist, and Jeff Bostian, Learning Technology Systems Specialist.

“We hope this visit will serve as an opportunity for these talented educators to brainstorm strategies to leverage the existing technology available in their schools and be inspired by the resources offered by Catawba College’s Greg and Missie Alcorn Digital Learning Lab,” said Bosch.

Catawba’s partnership with the Rowan-Salisbury School system has been years in the making. In the spring, students from Salisbury High School visited the Alcorn Digital Learning lab for an enhanced learning experience

providing in-depth experience with VR technology and other cutting-edge technologies.

