Candidate Forum focuses on Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education

Forum happening Monday night
The forum is for those candidates seeking a seat on the Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education.
The forum is for those candidates seeking a seat on the Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Chamber of Commerce, Catawba College and the Salisbury Post would like to invite the community to a Candidate Forum focused on the Rowan-Salisbury School (RSS) Board election on Monday, Oct. 17, 6 p.m. at the Norvell Theatre (135 E. Fisher St.).

The RSS Board Candidate Forum will be moderated by Glynn Weatherby (Grace Covenant Church), Rowan Partners for Education Chairman. Weatherby will ask the candidates questions submitted to the Salisbury Post. Each candidate will have time for opening and closing comments. Please send questions to be considered to editor@salisburypost.com. Please indicate in the subject line that your question is for the RSS Board Candidate Forum.

Protocol includes: campaign buttons are permitted; however, no signage, campaign materials or mascots will be allowed at the venues. Tables will not be provided for the candidates to display their materials. Please refrain from putting campaign signs on the property. The purpose of the Candidate Forum is to educate voters about the candidates and their stands on issues of importance to the business community.

The forum is free and open to the public; however, seating is limited. If you are unable to attend the event, you may watch it on government television stations (it will be broadcast several times prior to Election Day).

The Chamber holds annual Candidate Forums through the guidance of the Chamber’s Government Affairs Committee, which is chaired by Terry Osborne (Rowan ABC Board). The objective of the committee is to enhance communication and discussion with local, federal and state governments on important issues relating to Rowan County, its municipalities, businesses and citizens. The committee is open to Chamber Members.

The committee reviews relevant local, state and national issues and makes policy recommendations to the Board of Directors. Particular areas of interest include business advocacy issues, community and economic development, land-use, infrastructure and transportation systems.

