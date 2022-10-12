Work nearly complete on South End water main project

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Construction is almost complete on a water main project in South End.

A WBTV crew drove the length of South Boulevard between Tremont Street and Scaleybark Road overnight and all the barriers were gone and all lanes were open.

Officials with Charlotte Water say that signals the end of the major, most impactful part of the project.

SWM crews finished the removal of the barrier wall along S.Blvd, signaling the end of the major, impactful roadway work. For the next few weeks, there will be some short lane closures throughout the length of South Blvd as crews complete final restoration activities. #clttraffic pic.twitter.com/tuNLBBpfV7 — Charlotte Water💧 (@CLTWater) October 11, 2022

It was about a year ago when the barriers were up and cars were bumper-to-bumper trying to get through the busy stretch of South End. Charlotte Water did say for the next few weeks, there will be some brief lane closures through the length of South Boulevard as crews complete the final restoration.

The project is two years in the making, where city crews installed a new, larger water main system to serve the area.

Related: ‘Age can be a factor’: Some question dated water pipes after massive line break

People who live and work in the area are relieved to finally see the project come to an end.

The work began in September 2020 and included the installation of approximately 9,500 feet of new 24-inch diameter ductile iron drinking water pipe along South Boulevard between Scaleybark Road and Worthington Avenue, according to Charlotte Water.

In total, crews installed more than 14,000 linear feet of new piping along the corridor, officials said.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.