Two face charges for breaking into three animal shelters in one night

Five stolen pit bulls were later found
Deputies say Wessie was one of five pit bulls stolen early Tuesday morning. All five have been...
Deputies say Wessie was one of five pit bulls stolen early Tuesday morning. All five have been recovered.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people have been charged after law enforcement agencies in two counties say the two broke into three shelters on the same night and stole pit bull dogs from their kennels.

According to the report from the Rowan Sheriff, two people broke into the Rowan County Animal Shelter on Julian Road between 11:20 p.m. on Monday and 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday. An Animal Control officer who arrived at work on Tuesday found damage to a chain link fence at the rear of the shelter, and found a door to be ajar.

Initially it was believed that four pit bulls were missing, but the officers later noticed that one of the pit bulls had been put in another kennel and was still on the property.

Two of the missing pit bulls, named Lightning and Thunder, had been picked up earlier in the day by Animal Control from a yard in Kannapolis where the resident had called to report finding the dogs.

A third dog named Wessie was also missing. Other pit bulls were still at the shelter and not removed, according to the report.

Deputies did find tire marks in the wet grass near the gate, and surveillance video from a nearby business showed a dark colored vehicle in the area at approximately 4:20 a.m.

A short time later deputies received a call from the Faithful Friends shelter on Grace Church Road. A worker was alerted to activity at the shelter by motion detected on a surveillance camera. A dark vehicle was seen leaving the area.

No dogs were taken from Faithful Friends, but there was damage to a gate and pieces of a vehicle tail light were found on the ground.

Investigators later learned that there had also been a break-in at the Davidson County Animal Shelter and that two pit bulls were taken from that facility. It happened between 1:30 a.m. and 2:15 a.m.

Deputies in Davidson County were able to locate Wessie, one of the dogs taken from Rowan County, because Wessie had been implanted with a microchip.

Davidson deputies charged Joe Lee Jeanis, 20, and Taylor Bottemly, 17. All of the dogs were recovered.

This story will be updated.

