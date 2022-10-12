NC DHHS Flu
Three face charges related to sex crimes involving children

The three were arrested in the 1200 block of Safrit Rd. on Tuesday.
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people have been charged in an investigation related to sex crimes that involve children as the alleged victims.

The arrests took place on Tuesday afternoon in the 1200 block of Safrit Road near Cruse Road, according to the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.

Stewart Eric Thomas, 31, was charged with first degree forcible rape, felony dissemination of obscene material, indecent liberties with children, and first degree forcible sex offense. Bond was set at $200,000.

Tonnie Bennie Meeks, 70, was charged with first degree rape, first degree forcible sex offense, and indecent liberties with a child. Bond was set at $200,000.

Samantha Nicole Miller, 28, was charged with failure to prevent or report juvenile abuse.

This story will be updated.

