NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Starbucks customers can now earn miles at Delta Airlines

Starbucks customers can now earn Delta SkyMiles under new loyalty program partnership.
Starbucks customers can now earn Delta SkyMiles under new loyalty program partnership.(CNN, DELTA AIRLINES)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Starbucks customers can now earn Delta Skymiles.

The coffee chain is partnering with Delta Airlines and awarding one mile for every dollar spent at Starbucks.

As an additional perk, on days members are scheduled to fly Delta, they will earn double stars, or reward points, on their Starbucks orders.

The brands have two of the most popular loyalty programs in the U.S. Starbucks has more than 27 million members in the country, while Delta has about 100 million global members

Customers must first link their Starbucks Rewards and Delta Skymiles accounts on online to start getting miles on purchases at the U.S. Starbucks locations.

Starbucks’ newest perk to its loyalty program comes as rival Dunkin’ recently revamped its program. Under it, members have to earn more points to redeem a free drink reward, which has sparked some outrage among members.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vale swat situation
Woman arrested after ‘full-blown SWAT deployment’ at Vale home, officials say
The Flores family says the problems with their brand new home aren't being fixed by the company...
Who built their house? WBTV Investigation surprises new homebuyers who didn’t realize who their contractor was
Michael Taylor
Lincoln Co. man reported missing found dead
Wednesday futurecast
First Alert issued for showers, storms Wednesday and Thursday
Dr. Ada Fisher seen here in a 2020 interview with WBTV.
Salisbury physician, former congressional candidate and RNC Committeewoman for NC has passed away

Latest News

South End water main project nearing completion
South End water main project nearing completion
This image provided by Bexar County Sheriff's Office shows James Brennand. The former San...
Fired cop posts bond after being charged in teen’s shooting
Singer/actress Brandy Norwood poses for a portrait in Calabasas, Calif. in this file photo from...
Brandy following doctors’ orders after medical scare; thanks fans for support
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Appeals court refuses to intervene in ‘Serial’ ruling
FILE - A federal judge in St. Louis is weighing the fate of the Biden administration’s plan to...
Federal judge weighs effort to halt student loan forgiveness