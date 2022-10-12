NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Remains identified after body found buried in shallow grave in Catawba County

The body belonged to a 54-year-old man who had been missing since August 2021.
Investigators have identified the remains as those of 54-year-old Richard Lee Morris.
Investigators have identified the remains as those of 54-year-old Richard Lee Morris.(Source: MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONOVER, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities have identified a man who was found buried in a shallow grave behind a home in Conover last month.

According to the Conover Police Department, the remains belonged to 54-year-old Richard Lee Morris, who was reported missing to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 26, 2021.

Police received information about the grave, which was located in the backyard of a home, on Sept. 16, 2022.

The home is located in the 300 block of 4th Avenue Southwest, near Lee Industries, just off of Highway 70.

At the time, investigators said the grave did not appear to be recently dug.

Investigators with the police department and sheriff’s office worked with the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation to locate the grave, and sent the remains to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital for examination.

At the hospital, an autopsy and thorough review of medical records were performed to reach a positive identification of the person.

Police say the final autopsy report has not yet been completed, and Morris’ cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

The case is continuing to be investigated, and no charges have been filed at this time.

Related: Authorities investigating after shallow grave found behind home in Catawba County

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vale swat situation
Woman arrested after ‘full-blown SWAT deployment’ at Vale home, officials say
The Flores family says the problems with their brand new home aren't being fixed by the company...
Who built their house? WBTV Investigation surprises new homebuyers who didn’t realize who their contractor was
Michael Taylor
Lincoln Co. man reported missing found dead
Wednesday futurecast
First Alert issued for showers, storms Wednesday and Thursday
Dr. Ada Fisher seen here in a 2020 interview with WBTV.
Salisbury physician, former congressional candidate and RNC Committeewoman for NC has passed away

Latest News

South End water main project nearing completion
South End water main project nearing completion
Robert Redfearn Jr. (left) was arrested and Tadarius Redfearn (right) is still be searched for
Concord Police arrest man for murder, still searching for second suspect
Performances begin on Friday, October 21, at The Meroney Theatre.
Piedmont Players to present A Gentleman’s Guide To Love And Murder
Again, this year, kids of all ages will be able to visit Santa.
City of Kannapolis announces Christmas activities