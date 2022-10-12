Rain to linger overnight and into Thursday, with drier conditions for Friday, Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered rain and a few storms will be possible into Thursday, with rain coverage decreasing throughout the day Thursday. More sunshine will return for Friday and Saturday, with spotty rain on Sunday. Much cooler temperatures will develop by midweek next week.

Rain and a few storms lingers tonight into Thursday.

More sunshine and warm for Friday and Saturday.

Spotty rain for Sunday and Monday; cooler next week.

Scattered rain and a few storms are expected tonight into Thursday, with pockets of heavy rain at times. Rain coverage is expected to diminish throughout the day Thursday, as a cold front moves across the Carolinas.

Thursday morning will start off mild, with lower 60s, as afternoon high temperatures warm into the upper 70s as breaks of sunshine develop for the afternoon. The mountains can expect Thursday morning lows in the lower 50s, with afternoon highs in the lower 60s.

Looking ahead to the next few days (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Clearing skies develop for Thursday night, with temperatures cooling into the upper 40s for the piedmont, and upper 30s in the mountains by daybreak Friday.

Friday is expected to be sunny and pleasant, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 70s for the piedmont, and upper 50s in the mountains.

Saturday will be a nice start to the weekend, with high temperatures warming into the mid 70s for the piedmont, and mid 60s for the mountains.

Clouds will increase for Sunday, with a few late-day rain showers possible, as another cold front approaches the Carolinas. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s for Sunday afternoon, with lower 60s in the mountains.

The cold front will move across the Carolinas on Monday, bringing a few rain showers, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 70s.

Cooler temperatures develop for midweek next week, with more widespread frost and freeze issues for the WBTV viewing area.

Tuesday afternoon high temperatures will only warm into the 60s for the piedmont, with 40s in the mountains! Wednesday morning low temperatures are expected in the upper 30s for the piedmont, and 20s in the mountains.

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

