Piedmont Players to present A Gentleman’s Guide To Love And Murder

Performances begin on Friday, October 21, at The Meroney Theatre.
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Piedmont Players: Set in London in 1909, the musical comedy A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder centers on Monty Navarro, a penniless clerk who is informed after the death of his mother that he is ninth in line to inherit the earldom of Highhurst, controlled by the wealthy D’Ysquith banking family.

After the imperious ruling Lord dismisses Monty’s claim of being a relative, the eight D’Ysquiths ahead of young Mr. Navarro begin dying in natural and unnatural ways. (A single actor plays all the not-so-nice D’Ysquiths, adding to the merriment of this production.)

Meanwhile, Monty is trying to woo money-minded and self-centered Sibella Hallward — until he finds himself drawn to young Phoebe D’Ysquith. How will all these convoluted storylines come together? Come find out!

Piedmont Players’ production, directed and choreographed by Executive Director, Bradley Moore and music directed by John Stafford, features a cast of 11 of the most talented people you will ever see on stage.

The 2014 winner for Best Musical, don’t miss this four-time Tony Award winner!

Piedmont Players Theatre’s cast includes Nick Culp as Monty Navarro, Paul Leopard as The D’Ysquith Family, Laura Raynor-Williams as Phoebe, Leslie Roberts as Sibella, Debbie Hubbard as Miss Shingle, and an ensemble that includes: Marc Anderson, Molly Bronson, Jean Kadela, Taylor Kroop, Jonathan Lodgek, and Dale Waters, who play more than 75 different characters throughout the show.

Producers for this show are Cold Stone Creamery & Edward and Susan Norvell.

The show will be presented at the Meroney Theatre, 213 S Main Street, Salisbury.

Tickets: $23 for adults; $21 for seniors/students/military. Tickets are available at www.piedmontplayers.com or by calling 704-633-5471

Performance schedule is as follows: Friday, October 21 at 7:30 PM Saturday, October 22 at 7:30 PM Sunday, October 23 at 2:30 PM Friday October 28 at 7:30 PM Saturday, October 29 at 7:30 PM Sunday, October 30 at 2:30 PM Friday, November 04 at 7:30 PM Saturday, November 05 at 7:30 PM Sunday, November 06 at 2:30 PM

Doors open 30 minutes prior to each performance

