Four displaced by house fire in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A house fire on Tuesday night left four people displaced according to fire officials.

The fire was reported in the 1600 block of Lane Street just after 7:30 p.m. The Kannapolis Fire Department along with Kannapolis Police, the Landis Fire Department, and Cabarrus EMS all responded to the call.

Firefighters arrived within a few minutes of the initial call to find fire and smoke coming from the front corner of the home.

The fire was brought under control and no injuries have been reported. Lane Street was closed in this area though 8:00 PM.

The Greater Carolinas chapter of the American Red Cross is helping four people displaced as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

