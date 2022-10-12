First Alert: Scattered showers, thunderstorms possible through early Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have a First Alert in play through early Thursday as we track our next big weather-maker.

First Alert thru Early Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms

Rest of workweek: Sunshine returns, warm 70s hold

Weekend: Warm 70s hold, front approaches late Sunday

FIRST ALERT: A shower or even stray thunderstorm is possible during the day today, but the best chance for much-needed rain actually looks to come to #CLT & the @wbtv_news area tonight/early Thursday. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/mAiQW3YrkQ — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) October 12, 2022

Today will be mostly cloudy and slightly cooler with highs in the lower 70s. There may be a round of showers moving through during the midday hours and then perhaps drier conditions for the afternoon. The best chance for showers, and even a few heavier thunderstorms, may arrive this evening and continue during the overnight and early hours on Thursday.

FIRST ALERT: A shower or even stray thunderstorm is possible during the day today, but the best chance for much-needed rain actually looks to come to #CLT & the @WBTV_News area tonight/early Thursday. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/2HGE9C7Kv1 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) October 12, 2022

A cool front will push across the region Thursday, taking the best rain chance with it. In fact, after the rain pulls out, the sun will reappear and the afternoon looks very warm, with highs rebounding to the upper 70s.

Friday turns just a little cooler with sunshine and highs in the lower 70s.

The weekend looks good. There’ll be a good deal of sunshine around again on Saturday with warm afternoon readings in the middle 70s.

A few more clouds will filter in on Sunday and a few, spotty late-day showers are possible, mainly north of Interstate 40, as another cold front approaches the Carolinas. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s Sunday afternoon.

Looking ahead to the weekend? The weather around #CLT & much of the @wbtv_news area looks good. Saturday will be warm & dry & Sunday looks warm, but a late front may pop off a stray shower, mainly north of I-40. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/eRFnnJk1du — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) October 12, 2022

That cold front will move across the Carolinas on Monday, keeping that small shower risk in the forecast at the start of the workweek.

High temperatures Monday are forecast to be in the lower 70s before cooler temperatures arrive for the midweek period, with more widespread frost and freeze issue concerns for most of the WBTV viewing area likely.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great hump day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.