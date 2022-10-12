Damaged Hickory home being replaced because of the kindness of strangers

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Hickory man who had his home wrecked when a tree crashed through it during a storm, is getting a hand from people wanting to help.

George Ramseur has lived in the area all of his life, and was hitting roadblock after roadblock trying to get his home repaired, but with no luck.

That is, until the community learned about what happened and decided to get involved.

Ramseur’s family got a whole lot bigger. Dozens of people as a matter of fact, and not one he’s related to. But every one of them wanted to step up to help.

“I never thought this was even possible,” Ramseur said.

Todd Byrd was the catalyst that really got this project going.

“I knew that I could not let this go,” Byrd said. “And [I] needed to do something to put George in a safe, sustainable home.”

Last summer during a heavy storm, a nearby tree lost its footing and came crashing down, opening up a giant hole in the side of Ramseur’s mobile home. He was there at the time but, escaped injury.

“We were of differing skin color and differing background to some extent, but we became family,” Byrd said.

According to Byrd, Ramseur reached out to the city for help, but there was a problem.

“They found that there were restrictions on the community grants, and they couldn’t be used for mobile homes,” Byrd said.

So the money was there, but Ramseur had no way to get it.

Ramseur said at that point it looked like he was just going to have to live with part of his home smashed in, until word got out about what happened.

“Just the tentative idea of trying to raise funds to find a suitable mobile home to replace George’s mobile home,” Byrd said of the mission.

People came from all over wanting to put some sweat equity into the project. From faith leaders to contractors to good Samaritans. But a new home costs money, and a lot of it.

“We’re currently involved in an effort to raise $75,000″

It’s not just the new home and demo of the old one, it’s also building something wheelchair accessible for George who lost both legs due to a vascular issue.

A GoFundMe account has been set up, and already has raised about one-third of what’s needed. But it’s happening, and hopefully in just a couple of weeks.

Ramseur, an admittedly quiet and private man was hesitant to be on camera, expressed gratitude to strangers wanting to help.

“I’m really going to appreciate this then,” he said.

If you’d like to help out, you can click here to reach the GoFundMe page.

