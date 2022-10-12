Crime Stoppers: Police still looking for leads after Charlotte rapper killed in shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are still working to determine who was responsible for shooting and killing a popular Charlotte rapper.

Police said the deadly shooting happened Saturday, August 13 around 2 a.m. Officers said Jamir Rucks was driving near the 7700 block of South Tryon Street. Police believe another car pulled up alongside Rucks and fired into his vehicle. Rucks was killed. He was just 22 years old.

It has been nearly two months since the deadly shooting and no one has been charged for the killing.

Rucks’ parents spoke to WBTV in an interview Tuesday.

Jennifer Richardson, Rucks’ mother, described her son as funny, charismatic, sarcastic, and very talented. Lance Rucks, Jamir Rucks’ father , said his son was always energetic and mature beyond his years.

Both parents spoke about their son’s love of music and his passion for rapping. Jamir was known to so many in the music community as Jaah SLT. Jamir Rucks’ YouTube page has more than 49 thousand subscribers. His Instagram account has more than 51 thousand followers.

“He loved music, making beats, being in the studio with his friends,” explained Richardson.

Lance Rucks said that even though his son found success in music and gained popularity, he stayed committed to his family.

“I used to call him the un-rapper rapper because he didn’t do things that most people would do,” said Lance Rucks. “He was a homebody. He didn’t go anywhere. He was basically about his music and his family.”

Richardson said she was shocked when police told her that her son had been killed in a shooting.

“I kept asking, ‘Are they sure that it was my son?’ because it just didn’t seem real,” Richardson explained.

Lance Rucks said he has no idea who would have wanted his son dead.

“Your guess is as good as mine. I don’t know and that’s why we’re here to talk to the public. Jamir doesn’t have any enemies,” said the grieving father.

Detective Rick Smith from the CMPD Crime Stoppers said police have some leads but need more help from the community to determine who killed Jamir Rucks.

“It’s hard for us to say at this time. We don’t have a lot to go on at this time. That’s why they’re reaching out to the community, trying to find out who may have had something to do with this,” explained Smith.

Both of Jamir Rucks’ parents pleaded for members of the public to come forward with information about the killing.

“My son was for this community. When he became a well-known rapper, he gave back to this community. This could be any one of your sons or your daughters or anyone and for someone who was such a positive influence on so many people in this community, I would hope that this community would take it upon themselves to make sure that there is justice served in this situation,” said Lance Rucks.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.