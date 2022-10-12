Concord Police arrest man for murder, still searching for second suspect

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to a homicide that took place on Oct. 7.

Robert Redfearn Jr., 24, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of Travoris Richardson.

Richardson was shot and killed around 4 pm Friday on International Drive NW in Concord. Redfearn Jr. was arrested on 1800-E Prospect Drive in Charlotte.

Police are still searching for a second suspect, 26-year-old Tadarius Redfearn.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Concord Police Department at (704) 920-5000, or to remain anonymous call (704) 93-CRIME.

