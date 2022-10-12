NC DHHS Flu
Concord Police arrest man for murder, still searching for second suspect

Police are still searching for a second suspect, 26-year-old Tadarius Redfearn
Robert Redfearn Jr. (left) was arrested and Tadarius Redfearn (right) is still be searched for
Robert Redfearn Jr. (left) was arrested and Tadarius Redfearn (right) is still be searched for(Concord PD)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to a homicide that took place on Oct. 7.

Robert Redfearn Jr., 24, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of Travoris Richardson.

Richardson was shot and killed around 4 pm Friday on International Drive NW in Concord. Redfearn Jr. was arrested on 1800-E Prospect Drive in Charlotte.

Police are still searching for a second suspect, 26-year-old Tadarius Redfearn.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Concord Police Department at (704) 920-5000, or to remain anonymous call (704) 93-CRIME.

