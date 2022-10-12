NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police to release crime stats for 3rd quarter of 2022

At 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, CMPD officials will give a report that focuses on crime between July and September.
It comes as Charlotte has seen an uptick in violent crime during the first half of the year.
By WBTV Web Staff and Sharonne Hayes
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police will provide a snapshot of crime in the city during the third quarter of 2022.

It comes as Charlotte has seen an uptick in violent crime during the first half of the year.

At 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, CMPD officials will give a report that focuses on crime between July and September.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings appeared before the Charlotte City Council last month and said violent crime was up 2% over the same period last year.

Related: Police chief gives crime update as Charlotte homicides rise in 2022

His biggest area of concern was juveniles committing crimes using guns. At the time, 118 juveniles were suspects in firearm‐related offenses. There have been 482 juvenile victims and the number of guns recovered was up 6%, according to the department.

During his September report, Jennings told city leaders his department was working with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools on initiatives and programs to divert teens from crime.

“In working with CMS to make sure we didn’t see this year start out similar to what we saw last year, we wanted to make sure we took the initiative to continue the work we saw in the second semester of last year,” Jennings said.

Another initiative CMPD and city leaders have been focused on is the Alternatives to Violence Program and where they assign violence interrupters to certain neighborhoods, a program that has shown progress.

For the most up-to-date information from Wednesday morning’s report, download the free WBTV news app.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vale swat situation
Woman arrested after ‘full-blown SWAT deployment’ at Vale home, officials say
The Flores family says the problems with their brand new home aren't being fixed by the company...
Who built their house? WBTV Investigation surprises new homebuyers who didn’t realize who their contractor was
Wednesday futurecast
First Alert issued for showers, storms Wednesday and Thursday
Michael Taylor
Lincoln Co. man reported missing found dead
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
13-year-old dies in Alexander County after dirt bike crash

Latest News

Hodgson has been an employee of the Town for four years.
The Town of Harrisburg announces new Public Works Director, Mallory Hodgson
The fire heavily damaged a home in the 1600 block of Lane St.
Four displaced by house fire in Kannapolis
Construction has led to big traffic backups at Charlotte Douglas International Airport over the...
Cellphone lot, curbside ticket counters reopen at CLT Airport
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police to release crime stats for 3rd quarter of 2022