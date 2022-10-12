Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police to release crime stats for 3rd quarter of 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police will provide a snapshot of crime in the city during the third quarter of 2022.

It comes as Charlotte has seen an uptick in violent crime during the first half of the year.

At 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, CMPD officials will give a report that focuses on crime between July and September.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings appeared before the Charlotte City Council last month and said violent crime was up 2% over the same period last year.

Related: Police chief gives crime update as Charlotte homicides rise in 2022

His biggest area of concern was juveniles committing crimes using guns. At the time, 118 juveniles were suspects in firearm‐related offenses. There have been 482 juvenile victims and the number of guns recovered was up 6%, according to the department.

During his September report, Jennings told city leaders his department was working with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools on initiatives and programs to divert teens from crime.

“In working with CMS to make sure we didn’t see this year start out similar to what we saw last year, we wanted to make sure we took the initiative to continue the work we saw in the second semester of last year,” Jennings said.

Another initiative CMPD and city leaders have been focused on is the Alternatives to Violence Program and where they assign violence interrupters to certain neighborhoods, a program that has shown progress.

For the most up-to-date information from Wednesday morning’s report, download the free WBTV news app.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.