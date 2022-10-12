NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Cellphone lot, curbside ticket counters reopen at CLT Airport

There have been big backups at the airport recently because of construction on a new canopy.
CLT Airport is continuing to remind fliers to arrive early.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Airline curbside ticket counters and check-in will reopen at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Wednesday.

The cellphone lot on Josh Birmingham Parkway is also back open.

There have been big backups at the airport recently because of construction on a new canopy.

Related: Heavy traffic, long delays continue at Charlotte Douglas Airport; upper-level partially reopened

Contractors will continue working at night for the next 18 months on that project. It requires the upper-level roadway to close nightly for passenger drop-off and pick-up.

CLT Airport is continuing to remind fliers to arrive early.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vale swat situation
Woman arrested after ‘full-blown SWAT deployment’ at Vale home, officials say
The Flores family says the problems with their brand new home aren't being fixed by the company...
Who built their house? WBTV Investigation surprises new homebuyers who didn’t realize who their contractor was
Wednesday futurecast
First Alert issued for showers, storms Wednesday and Thursday
Michael Taylor
Lincoln Co. man reported missing found dead
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
13-year-old dies in Alexander County after dirt bike crash

Latest News

Hodgson has been an employee of the Town for four years.
The Town of Harrisburg announces new Public Works Director, Mallory Hodgson
The fire heavily damaged a home in the 1600 block of Lane St.
Four displaced by house fire in Kannapolis
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said violent crime has been on the rise in 2022.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police to release crime stats for 3rd quarter of 2022
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police to release crime stats for 3rd quarter of 2022