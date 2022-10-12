Cellphone lot, curbside ticket counters reopen at CLT Airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Airline curbside ticket counters and check-in will reopen at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Wednesday.

The cellphone lot on Josh Birmingham Parkway is also back open.

There have been big backups at the airport recently because of construction on a new canopy.

Related: Heavy traffic, long delays continue at Charlotte Douglas Airport; upper-level partially reopened

Contractors will continue working at night for the next 18 months on that project. It requires the upper-level roadway to close nightly for passenger drop-off and pick-up.

CLT Airport is continuing to remind fliers to arrive early.

#CLTairport has partially reopened the upper-level roadway. Closures will occur at night. Passengers should continue to arrive early.



You can read more about it here: https://t.co/iObfNJjf9e pic.twitter.com/upDrjqOKor — CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) October 10, 2022

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.