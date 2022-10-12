NC DHHS Flu
‘Anastasia’ now playing at Ovens Auditorium

It’s a story that’s been told in so many ways over the years, including on stage.
We had a chance to speak with Gerri Weagraff, who plays Dowager Empress.
By Brad Dickerson
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - She was the youngest daughter of the last czar of Russia, but did Anastasia escape the same fate as the rest of her family?

Anastasia the Musical" is now playing through Oct. 16 here in Charlotte at the Ovens Auditorium.

Anastasia the Musical” is now playing through Oct. 16 here in Charlotte at the Ovens Auditorium.

We had a chance to speak with Gerri Weagraff, who plays Dowager Empress.

