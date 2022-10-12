NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

ACT test scores drop to lowest in 30 years in pandemic slide

This photo shows students walking into school. ACT test scores made public in a report...
This photo shows students walking into school. ACT test scores made public in a report Wednesday reveal a decline in preparedness for college-level coursework.(Pexels via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — ACT test scores made public in a report Wednesday reveal a decline in preparedness for college-level coursework.

Overall, the average ACT composite score was 19.8 out of 36.

This year was the first time since 1991 that the average score was below 20, and it was the lowest average in more than 30 years.

The report also shows 42% of ACT-tested graduates in the class of 2022 met none of the ACT’s subject benchmarks, which are indicators of how well students are expected to perform in college courses.

The results offer a lens into systemic inequities in education, in place well before the pandemic shuttered schools and colleges waived testing requirements.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vale swat situation
Woman arrested after ‘full-blown SWAT deployment’ at Vale home, officials say
The Flores family says the problems with their brand new home aren't being fixed by the company...
Who built their house? WBTV Investigation surprises new homebuyers who didn’t realize who their contractor was
Wednesday futurecast
First Alert issued for showers, storms Wednesday and Thursday
Michael Taylor
Lincoln Co. man reported missing found dead
Dr. Ada Fisher seen here in a 2020 interview with WBTV.
Salisbury physician, former congressional candidate and RNC Committeewoman for NC has passed away

Latest News

Lova Robinson, 4, plays with bubbles at the Bumble Art Studio day care in Astoria, Ore.,...
‘Desperation’: Child care struggle worsens in rural U.S.
A view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region, in...
Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said violent crime has been on the rise in 2022.
Homicides up nearly 27% in Charlotte through 3rd quarter of 2022; overall violent crime down, police say
President Joe Biden is shown at the White House. Biden is going west Wednesday, with stops in...
Biden goes West on 3-state tour as midterm elections near