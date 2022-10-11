NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Two injured in dynamite truck explosion in Pennsylvania

Authorities investigate after two people were hurt in a dynamite truck explosion in Pennsylvania.
Authorities investigate after two people were hurt in a dynamite truck explosion in Pennsylvania.(WFMZ via CNN Newsource)
By WFMZ staff and CNN staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. (WFMZ) - Two people were hurt when a dynamite truck exploded in Pennsylvania.

Emergency dispatchers say the blast happened on Monday. Officials say there are no details about what led up to the explosion.

Officials are investigating the cause of the explosion and say federal, state and local authorities have been notified.

The two victims are expected to survive.

“So far is some property damage, and we do have a few people that are were injured, but it’s non life threatening. It’s not critical,” said Michael, regulatory compliance manager at Maine Drilling and Blasting.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man's sister said he had been working at Wendy's for more than 20 years before he was fired.
Post goes viral after man with special needs fired from his job of 20+ years, franchise organization calls it ‘an unfortunate mistake’
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after she got stuck under a bus near the...
19-year-old woman dies after becoming trapped under bus near Uptown; driver charged
Chesterfield County are searching for Brittney.
Chesterfield County deputies searching for a 35-year-old female
Braden C. Adams was charged with tampering with a motor vehicle.
China Grove Police: Zip tied shopping cart in parking lot not related to human trafficking
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule reacts during the second half of an NFL football game...
‘We have to get over that hump’: Tepper says now was right time to fire head coach Matt Rhule

Latest News

X
Golden Institute provide opportunities for Memphis youth and teens
Matthew Dewitt, 25, is accused of killing three family members, including an Atlantic Beach...
S.C. man accused of killing 3 family members, including councilman, police say
FILE - A member of the Florida Task Force 8 urban search and rescue team tags a condominium...
Search for victims done, Florida coast aims for Ian recovery
A cursive alphabet in a Coolidge Elementary School classroom in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, May...
Dual language program at NC school shows signs of success
FILE - A memorial for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde,...
Uvalde school superintendent announces retirement