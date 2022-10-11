Toyota of N Charlotte explains the ins and outs of EV charging time

If you’re thinking about buying an electric car either now or down the road, then you probably have found yourself wondering how charging works. What is the typical EV charging time? Where can you find stations? How do you monitor it? Toyota of N Charlotte is here to explain the ins and outs of EV charging time to make both your purchase and your ownership a breeze.

First of all, EV charging time depends on the type of electric car charging station you’re using. There are three main types.

The three main types of charging stations

Level one chargers: These EV charging stations are your standard 120V options - the same plug that you’ll find in your house or garage. As long as the outlet is set up for a three-pronged plug, you can plug your N Charlotte Toyota EV into it. A word to the wise, though - this is definitely going to give you a long EV charging time as it’s the slowest charger out there. It can take you days - actual days - to acquire a full charge to your car’s battery. However, it is convenient, and your N Charlotte Toyota will come with this type of cord that you can take everywhere with you.

Level two chargers: These EV changing stations are faster - they’re 240V, so they typically take anywhere between 4-10 hours to achieve a full charge for your vehicle. These types of electric car charging stations can be installed at your home by a licensed and qualified electrician, which means you can conveniently leave your Toyota plugged in overnight to get that full charge.

Level two chargers are also the most common public charging stations that you’ll find (just don’t expect to get a full charge fast from them).

Level three chargers: These are also known as DC, or Direct Current, Fast Chargers. You can’t install this type of charging station at your house, but you can find them in public to get a fast EV charging time. The time varies vehicle to vehicle, but it typically takes 20-60 minutes to get an 80% charge.

When it comes to finding a charging station, we’ve also got you covered - you can easily beat EV range anxiety without spending too much time or money. We recommend that you download apps like Chargepoint and EVGo that can locate charging stations near you.

And it’s easy to monitor your EV charge level and range, too. You can use your Toyota app to check it out, as well as watch it in your car’s multi-information display. When you think about it, it’s really no different than how you keep an eye on your gas tank in a traditional internal combustion vehicle.

