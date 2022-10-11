NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Several children, daycare workers rushed to hospitals after carbon monoxide leak in Pa.

Local media reported that every ambulance in Allentown responded to the leak at Happy Smiles...
Local media reported that every ambulance in Allentown responded to the leak at Happy Smiles Learning Center.(Gray News, file image)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (Gray News) - A carbon monoxide leak at a daycare caused more than two dozen children and workers to be rushed to the hospital on Monday morning.

Local media reported that every ambulance in Allentown responded to the leak at Happy Smiles Learning Center.

A fire official said 26 people were taken to hospitals, and all are in stable condition, according to a Lehigh Valley News reporter.

Eighteen people were hospitalized, and 14 of those are in stable condition, with the condition of the others unknown, CNN reported.

The workers at the daycare made an emergency call after a child was found unconscious, WFMZ reported. When emergency crews arrived, their equipment alerted them to the carbon monoxide.

Several of those at the daycare were showing symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, prompting a massive emergency response.

Authorities said they were looking for the cause of the leak.

The most common symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea, vomiting, chest pain and confusion, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Carbon monoxide, though colorless and odorless, can be a deadly gas. Every year, at least 430 people die in the U.S. from accidental CO poisoning and about 50,000 people need emergency care.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after she got stuck under a bus near the...
19-year-old woman dies after becoming trapped under bus near Uptown; driver charged
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule reacts during the second half of an NFL football game...
‘We have to get over the hump’: Tepper says now was right time to fire head coach Matt Rhule
The man's sister said he had been working at Wendy's for more than 20 years before he was fired.
Post goes viral after man with special needs fired from his job of 20+ years, franchise organization calls it ‘an unfortunate mistake’
NC teacher shares concerns over proposal to change teacher licenses, pay scale
Braden C. Adams was charged with tampering with a motor vehicle.
China Grove Police: Zip tied shopping cart in parking lot not related to human trafficking

Latest News

The Black Family Reunion Charlotte is back
Charlotte Fire responding to vacant assisted living facility in north Charlotte
1 killed, 3 injured in two-story house fire in northeast Charlotte
Changes made after wrongful arrest of teacher in Charlotte
Changes made after wrongful arrest of teacher in Charlotte
E-cigarette use among kids and teens is an "urgent" problem.
E-cigarette use among kids and teens is an 'urgent' problem