S.C. man accused of killing 3 family members, including councilman, police say

Matthew Dewitt, 25, is accused of killing three family members, including an Atlantic Beach town councilman, according to authorities.(Horry County Government)
By WMBF News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY (WHNS/Gray News) - A 25-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing three of his family members in two South Carolina counties.

Officials say Matthew Dewitt was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed at an apartment complex in Horry County Monday. It led to a heavy police presence and streets being closed off.

Horry County police said they were called to a home around Sunday afternoon just outside of Conway, South Carolina. Police say they found the body of a woman inside the home.

The coroner identified the victim as 52-year-old Natasha Stevens and ruled her death was a homicide. The coroner’s office believes that Stevens died earlier in the day.

Later that same night in Richland County, the sheriff’s department responded to a home for a welfare check.

Deputies found two people dead with apparent gunshot wounds. The Richland County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Gloria Dewitt and James Dewitt II, both 52, of Columbia.

Atlantic Beach Police Chief Quentin Robinson confirmed that James Dewitt was an Atlantic Beach town councilman. Chief Robinson said Dewitt had been on the town council for about a year and was very active in the community. He added that the councilman split his time between Atlantic Beach and Columbia.

James (Jim) Dewitt was an Atlantic Beach town councilman. Authorities say he was shot and killed in Richland County.(Source: Atlantic Beach Government website)

Officials say it is not clear at this time how everyone is related in the case, and a motive has not been released.

Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the Horry County Police Department are working together on the investigation which remains ongoing.

The agencies added that they believe Matthew Dewitt acted alone and there is no danger to the public.

