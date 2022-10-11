Salisbury physician, former congressional candidate and RNC Committeewoman for NC has passed away

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A familiar face at both the local and national political level on behalf of North Carolina has passed away. Dr. Ada Fisher, a former Salisbury physician, was 74.

“Dr. Ada Fisher was an incredible woman and an NCGOP institution who fought harder than anyone to support the party and advance conservative principles. Susan and I send our deepest condolences to her children and family,” tweeted Sen. Thom Tillis, R-NC.

Fisher was born and grew up in Durham, but lived for many years in Salisbury. She had a long and active political career, working on the Republican presidential campaigns of George W. Bush, John McCain, Mitt Romney, and Donald Trump. In 2016, she served as a North Carolina delegate to the Republican National Convention.

Fisher also worked as Chief of Occupational Health Services at the W.G. “Bill” Hefner Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Salisbury, and served on the Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education.

Fisher ran for one of North Carolina’s U.S. Senate seats in 2002 and ran for U.S. Congress in the state’s 12th District in 2004 and 2006. In 2012, she wrote the book “Common Sense Conservative Prescriptions Solutions for What Ails Us.”

“The NCGOP family is saddened to hear of the passing of Dr. Ada Fisher, former Republican National Committeewoman from North Carolina from 2008 to 2020,” said NCGOP Chairman Michael Whatley in a statement. “A lifelong North Carolinian, Dr. Fisher was a trailblazer whose distinguished life of accomplishment and service is an inspiration to all North Carolinians. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Fisher family and loved ones as they mourn the loss of this remarkable woman.”

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.

