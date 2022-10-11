Pineville Town Council Member faces censure vote over intimidation and interference

PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A town council member in Pineville is set to face a censure vote after his actions with the town’s police department.

An investigation lasting several months revealed long-term acts of intimidation and interference by that council member.

Pineville residents tell WBTV they’re stunned by the findings of the investigation centered on council member Les Gladden. The findings detail Gladden’s interactions with the Pineville Police Department.

“I mean, that’s definitely shocking,” said Sarah Wolfe, a Pineville resident.

“I’m disappointed that someone who represents this community would do that,” said Janet Peeples, another Pineville resident.

An investigation revealed he intimidated, attempted to influence official business, and interfered in personnel management within the Pineville Police Department.

Wolfe said, “Operating off of intimidation and threats and things of that, that just not somebody I want to represent me as a Pineville resident.”

Investigative Security Services, the company tasked by Pineville to look into Gladden’s actions detailed four findings to the town.

The first finding: Gladden pressuring a superior officer to hire someone to the police force despite issues with prescription drug abuse at that time.

According to the report, that person was hired with the help of a council member.

“You know, those are things you hear of happening in other places,” said Wolfe.

The report reveals the council member interfered during a DWI arrest, tried intervening in an investigation involving, and intimidating officers.

Findings also show Gladden “indicated his intention to have the superior officer fired.”

The investigation states another officer felt intimidated “based on the history of Gladden’s interference in Officer 1′s discipline, he felt all the threats were valid.”

Peeples said, “I know a lot of policemen in Pineville and they’re amazing, and to intimidate, as a teacher, bullying to me is totally wrong and that sounds like bullying to me, so he doesn’t need to be representing this community.”

If the town votes to censure Gladden – he will not be allowed inside the police department or allowed to talk to department heads of the town unless supervised by the town manager. If he enters the police department without supervision, it would be considered trespassing.

He would also be restricted from communicating directly with any town employees except the town manager.

“I don’t think that just censuring somebody and having to be escorted into a place, if you have to take those matters, I would think you shouldn’t be having that officer or be in that place to represent a town,” said Wolfe.

According to the report, if the council votes to censure him and he breaks the censure – a vote could proceed to remove Gladden from the town council.

WBTV reached out to the mayor and all council members about the resolution to censure Gladden, but none responded or were willing to comment ahead of the council meeting.

Also: Pineville holds retirement celebration for Police Chief Donald Weatherford and Pineville Council Agenda

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.