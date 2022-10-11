NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Maker of Texas Pete hot sauce being sued for having non-Texas roots

A man in California is suing the maker of Texas Pete hot sauce because it's not made in Texas.
A man in California is suing the maker of Texas Pete hot sauce because it's not made in Texas.(Texas Pete via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A man in California is suing the maker of Texas Pete hot sauce for the sauce not being made in Texas.

Philip White claims it’s false advertising because the hot sauce has no connection to the state.

Maker TW Garner Food Company is headquartered in North Carolina, where the sauce is also made.

He says he wouldn’t have bought the Louisiana-style hot sauce or paid as much for it if he had known that.

White argues it hurts smaller hot sauce companies in Texas that are trying to capitalize on their authenticity.

He said he’s hoping a judge will grant it class-action status.

White wants the company to pay more than $5 million in damages and change the hot sauce’s name and branding.

TW Garner Food Company has not commented on the lawsuit.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after she got stuck under a bus near the...
19-year-old woman dies after becoming trapped under bus near Uptown; driver charged
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule reacts during the second half of an NFL football game...
‘We have to get over the hump’: Tepper says now was right time to fire head coach Matt Rhule
The man's sister said he had been working at Wendy's for more than 20 years before he was fired.
Post goes viral after man with special needs fired from his job of 20+ years, franchise organization calls it ‘an unfortunate mistake’
NC teacher shares concerns over proposal to change teacher licenses, pay scale
Braden C. Adams was charged with tampering with a motor vehicle.
China Grove Police: Zip tied shopping cart in parking lot not related to human trafficking

Latest News

The Black Family Reunion Charlotte is back
Charlotte Fire responding to vacant assisted living facility in north Charlotte
1 killed, 3 injured in two-story house fire in northeast Charlotte
Changes made after wrongful arrest of teacher in Charlotte
Changes made after wrongful arrest of teacher in Charlotte
An elderly man walks past a car shop that was destroyed after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia,...
UN, G7 decry Russian attack on Ukraine as possible war crime