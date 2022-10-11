NC DHHS Flu
Jury in 3rd trial won’t hear earlier results in Whitmer plot

This combo of undated file images provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left, and...
This combo of undated file images provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left, and Jackson County Sheriff's Office, show, from left, Paul Bellar, Joseph Morrison and Pete Musico. A scheme to kidnap Michigan's governor in 2020 will get yet another airing in a different court when three men face trial Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, just weeks before voters consider whether to reelect Gretchen Whitmer to a second term. Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar are charged in Jackson County, Mich., with three crimes, including providing material support for terrorist acts.(Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and Jackson County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(AP) - The results of two federal trials won’t be shared with jurors hearing evidence against three men who are charged in connection with a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

A judge made his ruling Monday after a fourth day of testimony against Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar. They’re charged in Jackson, Michigan, with providing material support for a terrorist act.

Jurors haven’t heard that two men were acquitted of conspiracy charges in federal court in a separate trial and two more were convicted.

Judge Thomas Wilson says disclosing the results to the jury might be unfair to prosecutors who are running the state trial against Morrison, Musico and Bellar.

