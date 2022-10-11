‘It means the world’: Former teammate of Steve Wilks, West Charlotte HS react to news

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - West Charlotte High School, is where it all began for Steve Wilks.

“I was tailback, Kenny Patterson was fullback, Steve was the quarterback, and it was magnificent,” said Brannon Jett.

Jett and Wilks were teammates for West Charlotte back in the early 1980s.

“We had some good football years,” Jett added.

Nearly 40 years later, a full circle moment came Monday when the Carolina Panthers named Wilks interim head coach.

The Charlotte native is now tasked with leading the hometown team.

“It means the world to West Charlotte High School. I don’t think West Charlotte get recognized for the great people that’s been from that school. We have the opportunity now to showcase one of our very own at West Charlotte and that’s what we look forward to doing,” Jett said.

Wilks is no stranger to the Charlotte community. He’s been a mentor to high school athletes across the area, especially at his alma mater.

“He had no problem coming in helping the guys learn how to play corner,” Jett said.

Jett, who coached eight years at West Charlotte, now coaches at JM Alexander Middle School.

He says when he heard of the news -- he quickly posted to social media.

“This morning, the first thing I did was put it on Facebook and told everybody,’West Charlotte Class of 87 let’s get together and support,’” he said.

He also sent coach a message.

“How proud I was of him for staying humble and allowing God to use him. That’s all I said.”

Former Johnson C. Smith University head football coach Steven Aycock also remembered the time spent with Wilks.

Wilks served on JCSU’s coaching staff in the 90s.

It was 1995, Aycock says he and Wilks were talking Panthers football.

“We use to sit on the stoop of the coach’s office, and that would be after practice, and he would say, ‘One day I’m going to be down there.’ When God blessed him with the first opportunity. This is just another opportunity reincarnated at another level,” Aycock said.

An opportunity for a hometown kid to live a dream.

“He’s just letting God use him, and it’s showing, you know what I mean? Now he’s getting the opportunity to represent the whole city he’s from. How amazing is that?” Jett added.

Also: ‘We have to get over that hump’: Tepper says now was right time to fire head coach Matt Rhule

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.