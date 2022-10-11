NC DHHS Flu
‘I’ll always carry you’: Family remembers man killed in north Charlotte house fire

Todd Anthony was a dedicated service member, loving father and brother, his family said.
By Lileana Pearson
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Family members have identified the man who died in an overnight fire in north Charlotte on Monday.

They say the man was 55-year-old Todd Anthony. His family is remembering him now as a dedicated service member, loving father, and brother.

“My brother, he’s gone. He had a really really big heart, and he loved me,” Todd’s brother, Garrett Anthony, said.

According to the police report, the 911 call was made around 11 p.m. When crews arrived, one person was trapped inside. That person, later identified as Todd, couldn’t get their wheelchair out of the house.

“He died right there at the top of those stairs, he couldn’t make it out of the house. He was in the Marines and he had Parkinson’s and couldn’t walk, and I wish I was there,” Garrett said.

Garrett, the youngest brother of the family, transitioned from baby brother to provider toward the end of Todd’s life as his Parkinson’s progressed.

“I remember he asked me, ’Aren’t I heavy?’ And I said, ‘You’re my brother, you’re not heavy. I’ll always carry you,’” Garrett said.

Todd was a dedicated family man. In addition to loving his two daughters, he helped his brother Garrett meet his wife.

“He was always there for us when we needed to talk and express whatever. He was almost like our little therapist he was always just very genuine and present,” Janga Anthony said

A brother, father, and son, already terribly missed by the people who love him most.

“He would just laugh and had that energy around him He was such a joy to be around,” Garrett said.

The family is welcoming support from the community as they start to build back and plan Todd’s funeral. You can donate to their GoFundMe.

