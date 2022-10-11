NC DHHS Flu
Groundbreaking for Yadkin River Trailhead happening Monday in Spencer

Designed to complement the Yadkin River Park being developed by Davison County on the other...
Designed to complement the Yadkin River Park being developed by Davison County on the other side of the Yadkin River, the new Trailhead will offer a seamless connection to the Wil-Cox Bridge and the amenities of Yadkin River Park.
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Spencer will hold a Groundbreaking Ceremony for its planned Trailhead at Yadkin River Park on Monday, October 17.

The event will take place on the southern end of the Wil-Cox Bridge at 2 p.m.

Designed to complement the Yadkin River Park being developed by Davison County on the other side of the Yadkin River, the new Trailhead will offer a seamless connection to the Wil-Cox Bridge and the amenities of Yadkin River Park. The trailhead will include parking on the Rowan County side of the river and the first 1,100 feet of trail that will eventually connect the river to Spencer and beyond. Committees of citizens, local government officials and staff, project fundraisers, and other collaborators have been meeting in both Counties for several years to plan and develop what is envisioned as a significant regional recreational attraction that will highlight the significant historical and natural resources of the area.

The Town has contracted with Hall Contracting Co of Charlotte to build the approximately $760,000 project designed by Alfred Benesch & Company. Construction is expected to begin later this month and final completion is expected by March 24, 2023.

The town has appreciated the collaboration and support of Davidson County, Rowan County, North Carolina State Parks, Carolina Thread Trail, the Blanche and Julian Robertson Family Foundation, and Friends of Rowan.

