Gold Acres Drive at Atrium Health corporate under suspicious package investigation
Everyone was evacuated from the building once the police arrived.
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gold Acres Drive at Atrium Health corporate office was under a suspicious package investigation by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Public Department’s bomb squad Tuesday afternoon.
About half an hour later, CMPD’s Bomb Squad Unit confirmed there was no threat and began clearning the scene.
