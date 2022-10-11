Gold Acres Drive at Atrium Health corporate under suspicious package investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gold Acres Drive at Atrium Health corporate office was under a suspicious package investigation by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Public Department’s bomb squad Tuesday afternoon.

CMPD is investigating a suspicious package. (WBTV)

Everyone was evacuated from the building once the police arrived.

About half an hour later, CMPD’s Bomb Squad Unit confirmed there was no threat and began clearning the scene.

