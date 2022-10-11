Woman arrested after ‘full-blown SWAT deployment’ at Vale home, officials say

VALE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was arrested Tuesday morning after law enforcement responded to what they called a “full-blown SWAT deployment” at a home in Vale.

Heavy police presence in the town of Vale. Roadways shut down. Working to find out more. pic.twitter.com/NMFvqXbO31 — Cam Man Ron Lee (@WBTVCamMan) October 11, 2022

The Catawba County Sheriff told WBTV they were originally called out to a home off Keeneland Trail. When they arrived, 52-year-old Melissa Swift was found to be inside the home but would not come out. One person was able to leave the house.

Update on Vale police situation: this is now a full SWAT deployment. Officials say they were called out to a domestic dispute at a home, woman inside refusing to come out. Several agencies on scene. pic.twitter.com/G9FgLvr8j8 — Cam Man Ron Lee (@WBTVCamMan) October 11, 2022

Swift did have access to weapons, officers said. Negotiators tried to get her out of the house but eventually went inside after she refused.

Swift was arrested and charged with kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a dangerous weapon, according to officers on scene.

