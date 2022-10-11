NC DHHS Flu
Woman arrested after ‘full-blown SWAT deployment’ at Vale home, officials say

Roads are shut down in a Vale neighborhood while the situation develops.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was arrested Tuesday morning after law enforcement responded to what they called a “full-blown SWAT deployment” at a home in Vale.

The Catawba County Sheriff told WBTV they were originally called out to a home off Keeneland Trail. When they arrived, 52-year-old Melissa Swift was found to be inside the home but would not come out. One person was able to leave the house.

Swift did have access to weapons, officers said. Negotiators tried to get her out of the house but eventually went inside after she refused.

Swift was arrested and charged with kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a dangerous weapon, according to officers on scene.

