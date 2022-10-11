First Alert for scattered rain, storms issued for Wednesday into Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are tracking scattered rain and storms for Wednesday into Thursday as a cold front approaches and moves across the Carolinas. Drier weather returns for Friday and the weekend.

Scattered rain and a few storms possible for Wednesday

More rounds of scattered rain and storms Wednesday night into Thursday

A few storms may be strong to severe, with gusty winds

Mostly cloudy skies develop for tonight, with a few sprinkles possible. Overnight will be cool yet not as chilly, with low temperatures ranging from the upper 50s in the piedmont to mid-40s in the mountains.

Wednesday futurecast (First Alert Weather)

Skies will become mostly cloudy to cloudy for Wednesday, with some passing rain showers likely through the day. A few storms will be possible for later in the day. Afternoon high temperatures remain mild, with lower 70s for the piedmont, and lower 60s for the mountains.

Scattered rain and a few storms are expected for Wednesday night into Thursday, with a few strong to severe storms possible.

Even though organized severe weather is not expected, any stronger storm that develops could have gusty winds, or possibly a quick spin-up tornado.

A cold front will move across the Carolinas late Thursday, with Thursday afternoon high temperatures warming into the mid to upper 70s, ahead of the cold front.

More sunshine returns for Friday and Saturday, with high temperatures in the lower 70s.

Clouds will be on the increase for Sunday, with a few late-day rain showers possible, as another cold approaches the Carolinas. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s for Sunday afternoon.

The second cold front will move across the Carolinas on Monday, bringing a few rain showers, with afternoon high temperatures around 70 degrees.

7 day forecast (First Alert Weather)

Cooler temperatures develop for midweek next week, with more widespread frost and freeze issues for parts of the WBTV viewing area.

Stay weather aware for Wednesday and Thursday!

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

