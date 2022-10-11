NC DHHS Flu
First Alert: Rain chances ramp up Wednesday into Thursday

Partly to mostly sunny skies with pleasant afternoon temperatures in the low to middle 70s are expected again today.
By Al Conklin
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Good morning!

•        Today: Clouds and sun, seasonal 70s again

•        Frist Alert: Showers and storms midweek

•        Friday & Weekend: Mostly sunny and pleasant

Mostly cloudy and milder tonight, lows in the 50s are forecast for most neighborhoods.

Tuesday high temps
Tuesday high temps(WBTV)

We have a First Alert in play Wednesday into Thursday as we track our next big weather-maker.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a shower risk starting during the morning hours and only increasing as we move into the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will back down to the lower 70s.

Late Wednesday into Thursday a strong cold front will bring a decent chance for showers and a few heavier storms. The heaviest rain may actually come Thursday morning before the front pulls east during the afternoon hours. Thursday will still be warm, with highs rebounding to the middle 70s.

Friday turns a little cooler with highs near 70° and a pleasant, dry pattern is expected to hold through the weekend.

Tropical Update: A disturbance in the southwest Gulf of Mexico has about a 40% chance of development over the next couple of days, perhaps threatening eastern Mexico.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great week!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

