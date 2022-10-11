First Alert issued for showers, storms Wednesday and Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our next cold front will bring scattered showers and storms to the region Wednesday and Thursday.

Today: Mild, pleasant

First Alert Wednesday – Thursday: Scattered showers, storms

This weekend: Comfortable and fall-like

Mostly sunny and seasonable for today with high temperatures in the low to mid-70s. Overnight, temperatures will be milder only falling to the upper 50s as clouds continue to increase.

A few showers will be possible for Wednesday morning with spotty thunderstorms during the afternoon hours. Expect mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the low 70s. The bulk of the rain and storms will move in late Wednesday into Thursday afternoon. The main threats with this system will be heavy rain at times, breezy winds and lightning.

Storm threats (First Alert Weather)

One last round of showers will move out by Thursday evening as a cold front moves through which will leave us with drier conditions for Friday.

Friday will feature plenty of sunshine with high temperatures in the low 70s and lows falling to the mid-40s.

Your weekend forecast (First Alert Weather)

More sunny and pleasant weather into Saturday with a chance for a few showers into Sunday.

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

