Dual language program at NC school shows signs of success

A cursive alphabet in a Coolidge Elementary School classroom in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, May 28, 2014. (Liz Martin/The Gazette-KCRG)(KCRG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(AP) - MORGANTON, N.C. (AP) — With the inaugural class of the Global Immersion Academy (GIA) at Mountain View Elementary School entering fourth grade this year, Burke County Public Schools is seeing more signs of success for its dual language program.

Lannie Simpsons, BCPS ELL director, presented testing data for the program to the Burke County Board of Education on Sept. 6. The data shows GIA students significantly outperforming their peers at Mountain View Elementary School and matching levels seen at some of the district’s higher-performing schools in many key areas.

Simpson said this is the first year they have been able to compare End of Grade test results between GIA students and the rest of the school since the program’s inaugural class only reached third grade last year.

The data shows Global Immersion Academy students outperforming the general student population at the school by nearly 11 points in math and 25 points in reading. The results were less dramatic for English Language Learners than for native English-speakers, but Simpson pointed to other data suggesting those gaps may continue to close as GIA students advance to higher grades.

Simpson said these results are not surprising given research showing dual language programs come with many educational benefits.

“There are a lot of brain benefits to learning two languages,” Simpson told The News Herald. “One is improving working memory; one is mental flexibility – solving new problems in new ways ... and the other one is the ability to focus on what’s important.”

Simpson said research shows these benefits translate across cultural, racial and economic barriers making quality dual language programs one of the best ways to erase the achievement gap.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

