Did Y’all Hear? Cabarrus County debuted a podcast

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The opening line sets the stage.

“This is a podcast about a place,” host Dominique Clark says. “And there’s no better way to start talking about a place than to go back to how it all began.”

Clark, Cabarrus County’s outreach coordinator/digital strategist, is one of the many voices featured in the first episode of “Did Y’all Hear? A Cabarrus County Podcast.”

The overall goal of the monthly show is to share unique, intriguing and inspiring stories about the people, programs and services that make Cabarrus County so great.

The inaugural episode, “Unraveling the Mystery of Cabarrus County’s ‘Birth Certificate,’” details a story that dates back to the County’s founding while showcasing the wealth of information treasures available at the Cabarrus County Library’s Lore Room at the Concord Library.

The episode is now available on top podcast platforms. Listeners are encouraged to subscribe through their platform of choice to receive future episodes as they are released.

Members of the Communications and Outreach team presented the show to County Commissioners during the agenda meeting on Monday. During the presentation, Internal Communications Specialist Tiffany Powell detailed the recent growth in podcasts. Over the past three years, monthly podcast listeners have grown 61.5 percent, she told commissioners.

Board Vice Chair Blake Kiger counts himself part of that group. He went from not listening at all a few years ago to now following between 12 and 15 different podcasts each week, he said. “It’s a good way to reach the people in a different format that are interested in what’s going on.”

Commissioner Barbara Strang added that she’s also a regular podcast listener.

Guests on the first “Did Y’all Hear?” include Cabarrus County Library’s Leslie Kesler, who works with the Lore Room, and Deputy County Attorney David Goldberg. The show also features clips from the Stephen Cabarrus episode of ‘Historical Moments with Clarence Horton.”

To listen, visit streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts and search the episode title. You can also listen from the County’s website (www.cabarruscounty.us) by finding the ‘Featured’ section on the homepage, then clicking on the “Did Y’all Hear?” logo.

In November, “Did Y’all Hear?” will explore the iconic Frank Liske Park barn, which was destroyed in an intentionally set fire in 2020 and is now being rebuilt on the same site.

Learn more about the Library’s Lore Room by visiting www.cabarruscounty.us and typing “Lore Room” in the search bar.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.